Man Arrested for Meth Lab Wearing "Breaking Bad" Shirt

CHICAGO (NBC) -- A 21-year-old man facing charges after a methamphetamine lab was found in his suburban Chicago home was pictured in his mug shot wearing a shirt from the TV show "Breaking Bad."

Police acting on a tip performed a check at Daniel Kowalski's coach home at about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 61st Street in unincorporated La Grange Highlands, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff's office.

Officers found glass beakers, burners, chemicals, and instructional materials for making controlled substances, though the lab was not active, the statement said. Twelve jars of psychedelic mushrooms were also recovered.

Kowalski's mug shot shows him wearing a "Los Pollos" T-shirt from the show.

This is the second time in less than a year a meth lab was found in his home, police said.

Kowalski was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, and possession of methamphetamine precursors, all felonies; and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, the statement said.

Two other men who were in the home during Monday's search were released without charges, the statement said.

Kowalski was also arrested in July 2013 after police found a suspected meth lab in his home and he remains on electronic monitoring, the statement said.