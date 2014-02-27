Bitterly cold start to the day

Good Thursday. Grab a jacket or two this morning. It's a cold one.

A cold air mass has settled over the area, keeping temps this morning in the upper 10s and low 20s. Expect clear skies through the day with northerly breezes keeping us cool. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.

Another shot of cold air comes in tonight, once again knocking us into the low 20s. Outlying areas will drop back into the upper 10s.

Friday afternoon, we will begin a warm up. Highs Friday will reach the low 50s.

Clouds will build late Friday and winds will shift, coming from the south. That will allow temps to continue to warm up through the weekend.

The front will become stationary to our west, but we will still have mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. One or two sprinkles Saturday is possible, but the chance of rain Sunday is less than 20%.

The main feature of the weekend will be warm air moving in. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with highs in the upper 50s Saturday, and the upper 60s Sunday!

The front will finally break through Monday morning, bring rain for the morning commute that will linger into the early afternoon.

THURSDAY:

8am... Sunny, 20

Noon... Sunny, 38

3pm... Sunny, 45

6pm... Clear, 46

