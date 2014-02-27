Fire destroys Polk Co. home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fire destroys Polk Co. home

TURTLETOWN, TN (WRCB) -

A family of four, including two children, is displaced after an early morning house fire in Polk County.

It happened on Mcjunkin Road around 2 Thursday morning.

Officials say the home is a total loss. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

Three different fire departments responded to the scene.

No word on what caused the fire.

