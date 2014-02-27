Medical marijuana bill passes key committee vote

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A bill to bring medical marijuana to Georgia under certain circumstances has passed a key committee vote.

Sponsored by Republican Rep. Allen Peake of Macon, House Bill 885 would revive a long-dormant research program allowing academic institutions to distribute cannabis oil to those suffering from specific medical conditions.

The House Health and Human Services Committee passed the bill by voice vote Wednesday. It has to be placed on the House calendar for a floor vote, which must happen Monday or it would no longer be active for this year's session.

Peake presented a revised bill, saying he needed to address the fact that federal guidelines prohibit accessing cannabis across state lines.

The bill would now permit approved academic medical centers in the state to grow, process and distribute medical cannabis.

