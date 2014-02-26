U.S. Navy Band performs at Memorial Auditorium - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

U.S. Navy Band performs at Memorial Auditorium

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Anchors aweigh and more Wednesday night at, aptly enough, the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

A near capacity crowd enjoyed this free concert by the  United States Navy Band under the baton of Captain Brian O. Walden.

The concert band, based in Washington, D. C., is in the midst of its post-sequestration national tour. Chattanooga is one of 22 stops across 7 southern states.  Their goals are community outreach and creating musical memories.

The Navy Band has been touring the country for 90 years.  Last year's sequestration cuts nearly lost the funding for the program.

