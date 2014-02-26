Winchester Tracker Boats Announces 2014 High School Challenge

WINCHESTER, TN (WRCB) - The Grundy County High School Bass Fishing Team and Tracker Boating Center in Winchester will be hosting the 2014 Winchester Tracker Boats High School Challenge Bass Tournament on Saturday, March 22, 2014. on Tims Ford Lake, out of the Tracker Boating Center ramp.

Teams will launch 6:30 am Central time and weigh-in 2:00 pm. The entry fee will be $20.00 per boat.

High School Bass Fishing Teams are being started all across the United States and are advancing the sport of bass fishing all the way to a high school national championship. These teams compete for their share of available scholarship money made available by the FLW Student Bass Angler Federation, which sanctions the high school teams.

The tournament is open to all SAF registered teams who have their current SAF membership to meet insurance requirements.

Plaques will be awarded to the first four place boats as well as a big fish plaque and a winning school team plaque.

There will also be lots of prizes for participating teams, including rod and reel combos valued at approximately $200 each for the first place team as well as tackle systems, several $50 Bass Pro gift cards, and much more!

The number of places paid will be determined by number of entries into the tournament. There will also be several draw prizes for teams that do not place in the event.

Tracker Boating Center will also be providing meals for each team following the weigh-in.

Registration into the tournament must be confirmed by no later than March 18th.

High School Fishing coaches can sign-up and register their teams by contacting GCHS Bass Team Coach David Lowrie at dlowrie@blomand.net, www.facebook.com/david.lowrie, or 931-235-6216 cell/text