Deal requests federal disaster relief for storm

In the wake of the destructive winter storm Feb. 10-14, Governor Nathan Deal Wednesday submitted a request to President Obama for federal disaster relief for the 48 counties where the combined damage estimates exceed $43 million.

The 48 counties are: Baldwin, Bartow, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Candler, Carroll, Cherokee, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Emanuel, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Glascock, Hancock, Haralson, Heard, Jasper, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, McDuffie, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Richmond, Screven, Spalding, Upson, Walker, Warren, Washington, White, Whitfield and Wilkes.

The winter storm brought exceptional amounts of ice, which led to fallen trees, debris and broken power lines, created treacherous driving conditions and harmed numerous critical facilities. The storm required response from state and local officials and the activation of the Georgia State Operations Center.

Prepared by joint federal, state and local assessment teams, Georgia's Preliminary Damage Assessment reports an estimated eligible public assistance amount of $43 million. These estimate were developed from data provided by the EMCs, state agencies and joint Preliminary Damage Assessment teams.