Dalton mayor to step down, focus on campaign for governor

The mayor of a northwest Georgia city is planning to step down from his post to focus on his campaign for governor.



Michael Mule, of the David Pennington campaign, says Pennington will resign from his position as Mayor of Dalton on Monday to qualify as a candidate for governor. Pennington will challenge Deal in a Republican primary along with State Schools Superintendent John Barge.



Pennington, a business owner, began serving as mayor of Dalton in January of 2008. Mule says Pennington expects to qualify as a candidate on Tuesday.



