Dalton mayor to step down, focus on campaign for governor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton mayor to step down, focus on campaign for governor

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY -

The mayor of a northwest Georgia city is planning to step down from his post to focus on his campaign for governor.
    
Michael Mule, of the David Pennington campaign, says Pennington will resign from his position as Mayor of Dalton on Monday to qualify as a candidate for governor. Pennington will challenge Deal in a Republican primary along with State Schools Superintendent John Barge.
    
Pennington, a business owner, began serving as mayor of Dalton in January of 2008. Mule says Pennington expects to qualify as a candidate on Tuesday.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.