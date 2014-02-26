Man shot during altercation charged with trespassing

A Chattanooga man charged with aggravated criminal trespassing was shot in the face during an altercation.

It happened at College Hill Courts, according to police, 26-year-old Joshua Timmons instigated the shooting.



Police said Timmons had many prior trespassing charges and was on the criminal trespassing list of the Chattanooga Housing Authority.



Timmons was arrested on a prior criminal trespassing warrant, and bond was set at 15-thousand dollars.