GED program successful at Hamilton County Jail

The Hamilton County Jail is getting inmates ready for the real world. And the educational program seems to be working.



Inmates can participate in the GED program which is similar to receiving a high school diploma.



Last year 17 inmates graduated from the program and in the last three years, 49 have received their GED.

Hamilton County officials say the more education inmates have the less likely they are to re-offend when they're out from behind bars.



Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond says the GED program is successful because of the many dedicated volunteers who tutor the inmates.