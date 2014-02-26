GED program successful at Hamilton County Jail - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GED program successful at Hamilton County Jail

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Jail is getting inmates ready for the real world.  And the educational program seems to be working.

Inmates can participate in the GED program which is similar to receiving a high school diploma.

Last year 17 inmates graduated from the program and in the last three years, 49 have received their GED.

Hamilton County officials say the more education inmates have the less likely they are to re-offend when they're out from behind bars.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond says the GED program is successful because of the many dedicated volunteers who tutor the inmates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.