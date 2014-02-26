UPDATE: North GA community rallying around teen recovering from car crash

UPDATE: A North Georgia community is rallying around a 16-year-old girl recovering from a head-on car crash. They're selling tickets to a benefit concert this weekend.

It's been one year since Coahulla Creek High School student Hannah Locke was riding passenger in her family's car when another car hit them head-on. It left Hannah paralyzed.

She's undergoing physical therapy that isn't cheap. That's why her friends are planning a benefit concert with Christian musicians and two members of the Robertson family from the hit show Duck Dynasty. Proceeds will go to help Hannah's family with medical expenses.

"God has really blessed us with such great people and has rallied around us, Hannah and the whole family since the accident," Hannah's dad Kelvin Locke said.

The benefit concert is May 4th at North Murray High School. Tickets are on sale April 5 at the Chick-Fil-A on Gunbarrel Road in Chattanooga 10am-2pm and at Tunnel Hill Park 9am-4pm.

If you're interested in sponsoring the event or more information, email helpinghannahheal@gmail.com.

A North Georgia community is rallying around a sixteen-year-old girl recovering from a head-on car crash.

They're planning a benefit concert with Christian musicians and some stars of the hit show "Duck Dynasty."

Coahulla Creek High School junior Hannah Locke was in a life-alternating car accident on Dawnville Road last April, leaving her paralyzed. Her friends are rallying around her to raise money for expensive treatment to help her walk again.

"I know God has a plan for me and I honestly have faith that he's going to heal me. It's just in his timing," Hannah Locke said.

Hannah Locke spent months in the hospital after a car slammed head-on I to her family's car in which she was riding passenger. She's now paralyzed, but she's not letting that hold her down.

"Working on muscle memory, training and just getting out of this chair," Hannah said.

Before the accident she was a three sport athlete. Now she's rebuilding strength through physical therapy. She's even training for a triathlon. She just got back from Panama where she received stem cell injections to re-connect her nerves.

All her medical bills are adding up by the thousands. Now her friends, Jordan Greene and Allee Worley, are planning a benefit concert to help out her family financially.

"God has really blessed us with such great people and has rallied around us, Hannah and the whole family since the accident," Hannah's dad Kelvin Locke said.

"It means the world to me. I can never thank them enough. I'm beyond blessed for all the support I've had," Hannah said.

The May 4th concert will feature Christian musician Chris McDaniel and speakers Sadie and John Luke Robertson from one of Hannah's favorite TV shows Duck Dynasty.

"They have been gracious to work with. They seem like the real deal, the people you see on TV and we're excited they're coming," family friend Krista Greene said.

They are selling tickets for a meet and greet with the Robertsons, too. They hope it creates enough draw to fill the North Murray High School auditorium and raise funds for Hannah's therapies so she can get back on her feet.

"Doctors ain't going to tell you that but we know who's in control and it's just a matter of time," Kelvin Locke said.

They still need more sponsors for the concert. If you're interested in more information or purchasing tickets, email helpinghannahheal@gmail.com.