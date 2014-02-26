TN Bar Association releases handbook for seniors

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Tennessee Bar Association has released a handbook to help the state's senior citizens better understand things like federal and state benefits and new health care laws.

The Legal Handbook for Tennessee Seniors was released on Monday and is available for free downloading at the bar association website. Printed and electronic copies on flash drives also are available from the bar association while supplies last.

READ MORE | The 2014 Legal Handbook for Tennessee Seniors

Some of the specific issues addressed by the handbook include applying for benefits, understanding tax and housing laws, protecting pensions and retirement accounts, preparing wills and powers of attorney, and selecting assisted living facilities or home health care providers.

The bar association is offering presentations on the handbook across the state.



Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.