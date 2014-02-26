CHA has at least three offers to purchase Harriet Tubman site

Chattanooga Housing Authority board members have at least three bids to consider for the purchase of the former Harriet Tubman housing site, the Times Free Press has learned.

Mayor Andy Berke has offered $1 million and a 20-acre tract of land while the newest bid from Chicago-based Lakewood Realty Group is for $3.3 million along with $100,000 in cash at the time of the sale, according to a CHA meeting agenda.

A private developer made a third offer for the property but the offer is much less than the city and Lakewood, officials said.

The bid from Lakewood, whose effort to buy Tubman failed in January, drew a sharp response from City Council Chairman Yusuf Hakeem, who said he is shocked that the Chicago group had made a new offer. Hakeem asked the CHA board to reject the Lakewood offer in January. He said the firm had its chance and shouldn't be taken seriously this time.

