Cop Rescues Animals From Burning Pet Shop: Police

FRANKLIN, NJ (NBC) -- A New Jersey police officer is recovering from smoke inhalation after rescuing animals from a pet shop fire, officials say. 

The fire at Pet Center on State Highway 23 in Franklin, N.J. was reported at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, and officers Rafael Burgos and Jeffrey Korger were among the first responders on the scene, according to the Franklin Borough Police Department.

Burgos rescued all the pets inside the building as other officers evacuated nearby businesses, police said. 

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, and investigators say the blaze appears to be related to an electrical issue. 

Burgos is receiving medical attention for smoke inhalation, police said. No one else was injured. 

A local veterinary hospital is helping to temporarily care for the displaced pets.

