Man stabbed, shot after traffic stop in Gordon Co.

CALHOUN, GA (Times Free Press) — An attempted traffic stop turned violent in Gordon County, Ga., Tuesday, resulting in a Calhoun police officer shooting a suspect.

According to the Calhoun Police Department, the incident began when Calhoun police tried to stop a vehicle on Spur Road near Yellow Jacket Drive. The vehicle did not stop, instead turning onto Beamer Road and proceeding to a construction site next to Georgia Northwestern Technical College.

The driver then left the vehicle and ran. Once a Gordon County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit helped locate the man in a wooded area, he began to stab himself with a knife in the neck and upper chest before attempting to stab officers.

A Calhoun police officer fired one round from his service weapon, disabling the suspect, a white man whose identity was not released. He was taken to Erlanger hospital.

