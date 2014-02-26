TN health care computer security considered "high risk"

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Tennessee was among the more than two-thirds of states rated as "high risk" for security problems related to its computers tapping into the federal health insurance exchange system.

Federal cybersecurity experts worried in advance of the Oct. 1 deadline for new insurance exchanges that state computer systems could become a back door for hackers and identity thieves. But the Obama administration says the issues have been resolved or addressed, and no successful cyberattacks have occurred.

The federal data hub is used to check Social Security, Internal Revenue Service and Homeland Security records to verify key personal information for determining coverage eligibility under the Affordable Care Act.

Tennessee is the only state with authority to connect to the federal hub under a 60-day access agreement. The others operate under three-year arrangements.

