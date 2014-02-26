Jump around: Chattanooga's first trampoline park opens - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jump around: Chattanooga's first trampoline park opens

Conner Jones, 13, jumps into a foam pit at the Jump Park. Photo by C. B. Schmelter/Times Free Press Conner Jones, 13, jumps into a foam pit at the Jump Park. Photo by C. B. Schmelter/Times Free Press

With his school uniform flying untucked, 6-year-old Dallas Jowers sprinted across a big black trampoline that curved gently up a wall.

He took a dozen steps, slowing as the angle increased, then flung his body toward the top, arms outstretched, trying to grab hold and hang.

He missed by a few inches and slid, in slow motion, down the trampoline -- where he rolled over, splayed on his back, arms still out, until he caught his breath.

"I'm having fun jumping and doing flips and, and all of it," he said a minute later at the foam pit, cheeks flushed. "It's definitely more fun than going to the park."

