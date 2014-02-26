Dangerous drinking game gains popularity on the web - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dangerous drinking game gains popularity on the web

WBIR -- The Metropolitan Drug Commission has a warning about an online drinking game that's responsible for a number of deaths overseas.

The game is called "NekNomination".

According to Heather Sutton of the Metropolitan Drug Commission, the game started in Australia. There the term, "chugging" is referred to as "necking".

"And, basically what will happen is a person will chug an alcoholic beverage and post a video of it on social media and then nominate a friend to outdo their stunt," said Sutton.

