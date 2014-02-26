Overcast and blustery this morning

Good Wednesday. Bundle up for a blustery start to the day.

A front sliding through this morning is giving us cloudy skies, cool temps in the 30s, and northerly winds blowing at 10-20 mph.

This afternoon, skies will clear, the winds will lighten up, and chilly air will settle in. The high this afternoon will only reach about 43.

Tonight will be a cold one. Lows will drop into the low 20s under clear skies.

We will see a few clouds Thursday as the high climbs to 48.

Friday, clouds will build ahead of another front that will stall to our west. We may see a few isolated showers overnight Friday into Saturday ahead of the stalled front.

Southerly winds ahead of the front will also allow warmer air to move in. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 50s.

We will even climb into the 60s Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. The front will finally break through Monday, bringing rain to the area. Then we will dry back out Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Overcast, 33

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 39

3pm... Sunny, 43

