Officer's testimony alleges murder, intimidation by 1 of 32 charged in drug conspiracy

Jumoke Johnson is led away from the bench by a bailiff after Judge Christie Sell doubled his bond and ordered him taken into custody on May 4, 2012.

Though he's only 20 years old, police have known Jumoke Johnson Jr.'s name for years.

He has been suspected of being a gang member on the rise, able to get others to do his bidding. He faced state-level drug possession and assault charges while still in high school. Most were dismissed, often because few witnesses would come to court.

But Johnson took on a higher profile when he was swept up among 32 local men charged in a federal drug conspiracy made public in November. He was in court Tuesday along with his attorney, Hugh Moore, surrounded by eight other co-defendants in the alleged crack-cocaine conspiracy.

It was evidence gathered in the course of that investigation, along with street intelligence, that offers the best insight yet into whether Johnson deserves his reputation and what kind of crimes he may have been responsible for.

