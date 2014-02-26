GDOT accident collections top $1 million

ATLANTA (AP) - State transportation officials say an initiative to recover money to pay for damage to state property in traffic accidents has netted the agency more than $1 million.

GDOT officials say annual damages to state property - such as signs, guardrails, bridge supports and more - can add up to more than $10 million. Deputy GDOT Commissioner Todd Long says he's pleased with collections results he's seen through a partnership with Claims Management Resources, Inc. The company negotiates with drivers and their insurance companies.

Long says the department is on track to recover between $3 and $4 million in the first year of the partnership.

