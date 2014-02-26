Ga. bill requires coverage for autism therapy

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia state senate has passed a bill requiring insurance companies to cover autism therapy for children under the age of 6.

Members voted 51-0 in favor of the bill Tuesday. Republican Sen. John Albers, of Roswell, said in a statement that the bill's passage could help make Georgia a more attractive place for businesses and families.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that business and insurance groups have spoken out against the proposed legislation, saying it will increase health insurance premiums in Georgia.

The bill would limit annual payouts to $35,000 and wouldn't apply to companies with 10 or fewer workers.

Senate Bill 397 will now go to the House of Representative for consideration.

