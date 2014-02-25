Drug trafficking operation based in Rossville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Drug trafficking operation based in Rossville

Posted: Updated:
ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) -

Two Florida men face federal prison time for a drug trafficking operation allegedly based out of Rossville Georgia.

Prosecutors say it spanned at least five states, including Tennessee.

They explain the operation was centered on recruited runners out of Rossville who made monthly trips to Florida to pick up Oxycodone pills from the men.

At least 13 others have been arrested in connection to this ring.

