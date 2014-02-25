School shooting trial in Campbell Co., TN heard by Hamilton Co. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

School shooting trial in Campbell Co., TN heard by Hamilton Co. jury

By WBIR

(WBIR-Jacksboro, Campbell County) Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of opening fire at Campbell County High School.

Kenneth Bartley is accused of killing an assistant principal and injuring two other administrators at the school in 2005.

Tuesday's testimony included the two survivors of the shooting: retired principal Gary Seale and retired assistant principal Jim Pierce. Both told the jury from Hamilton County how they discovered the then 14-year-old had a gun, and brought it to the Campbell County High School.

