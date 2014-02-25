BCBS of TN selling property in Lupton City - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

BCBS of TN selling property in Lupton City

Lupton City, TN -

One of the biggest undeveloped sites in Lupton City is now up for sale.

Blue-Cross Blue-Shield of Tennessee has announced it is selling the riverfront property.

The land is suitable for multi-use developments including residential, business, or an office park.

The 216-acre site is listed at just over 10 million dollars.

