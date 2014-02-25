Hendrixson and Herren Win February Ragland Bottom Open

SPARTA, TN (WRCB) – The team of Dewain Hendrixson and Tom Herren won the February Ragland Bottom Open tournament held this weekend on Center Hill Lake in Smithville, TN.

The duo caught a five bass limit weighing 11.45 pounds to take the win. For the victory they took home a check for $820.

Finishing in second was the team of Mack Melton and Jay Melton with a five bass limit weighing 11.29 pounds. They walked away with $460 for second.

Brent Johnson won the over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 7.04 pounds which earned him $600.

Ragland Bottom Open is a regular bass tournament for the serious and recreational anglers that love fishing Center Hill Lake in Smithville, TN

The next Ragland Bottom Open regular season event will be held March 15, 2014 from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm on Center Hill Lake.

Top 3 Places:

1 st Place - Dewain Hendrixson & Tom Herren with 11.45 lbs - $820.00

Place - Dewain Hendrixson & Tom Herren with 11.45 lbs - $820.00 2 nd Place - Mack Melton & Jay Melton with 11.29 lbs - $500.00

Place - Mack Melton & Jay Melton with 11.29 lbs - $500.00 3rd Place - Mike Pack & Mike Redman with 9.79 lbs - $340.00

For more info visit: Ragland Bottom Open