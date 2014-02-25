Hendrixson and Herren Win February Ragland Bottom Open - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hendrixson and Herren Win February Ragland Bottom Open

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
First Place Winners - Dewain Hendrixson and Tom Herren

SPARTA, TN (WRCB) – The team of Dewain Hendrixson and Tom Herren won the February Ragland Bottom Open tournament held this weekend on Center Hill Lake in Smithville, TN.

The duo caught a five bass limit weighing 11.45 pounds to take the win. For the victory they took home a check for $820.

Finishing in second was the team of Mack Melton and Jay Melton with a five bass limit weighing 11.29 pounds. They walked away with $460 for second.

Brent Johnson won the over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 7.04 pounds which earned him $600.

Ragland Bottom Open is a regular bass tournament for the serious and recreational anglers that love fishing Center Hill Lake in Smithville, TN

The next Ragland Bottom Open regular season event will be held March 15, 2014 from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm on Center Hill Lake.

Top 3 Places:

  • 1st Place - Dewain Hendrixson & Tom Herren with 11.45 lbs - $820.00
  • 2nd Place - Mack Melton & Jay Melton with 11.29 lbs  -  $500.00
  • 3rd Place - Mike Pack & Mike Redman with 9.79 lbs - $340.00

For more info visit: Ragland Bottom Open

