Johnson and McDougal win TVBC Tournament on Nickajack

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held the fourth tournament of their 2013-2014 season this weekend on Nickajack Lake out of Shellmound.

The team of Paul Johnson and Robert McDougal walked away with first place and $625. The pair brought in a five-fish limit weighing 21.79 pounds to take the win. They also received a $100 bonus for being the highest finishing Tow Boat U.S. member of the event.

The duo also won big fish of the tournament and $210 with a giant largemouth bass weighing 7.17 pounds.

Taking second place and $313 was the team of Gary Davenport and Harold Coffman Jr with five fish that weighed 17.35 pounds.

Finishing in third and taking home $156 was the Team of Alan Tittle and Travis Tittle with a total weight of 15.24 pounds.

The next regular season tournament will be held on Guntersville at Jackson County Park on March 22, 2014.

Full results:

1st: Paul Johnson / Robert McDougal - 21.79 lbs ($625.00) 110+3= 103

- Tow Boat Us highest finishers $100.00

2nd: Gary Davenport / Harold Coffman Jr - 17.35 lbs ($313.00) 99

3rd: Alan Tittle / Travis Tittle - 15.24 lbs ($156.00) 98

4th: Chris Asher / Krik Grammer - 14.02 lbs ($80.00) 97

5th: Mark Riggs / Rob Moore - 12.27 lbs - 96

6th: Kevin Stone / David Brockman - 7.70 lbs - 95

7th: Rick Camp / Anthony - 5.97 lbs - 94

8th: Barry Wingo / Jason McCullough - 5.91 lbs - 93

9th: Tyler Thornbury / Tim Thornbury - 5.38 lbs - 92

10th: Wes Jones / Joel Wood - 4.38 lbs - 91

11th: Russell Parkhill / Freddie Bradford - 3.05 lbs - 90

12th: Chris Talley / Derek Blivens - 3.01 lbs - 89

13th: Ed Knight / Mike Gnaster - 2.71 lbs - 88

14th: Ed Ricklefs / Randy Munn - 2.52 lbs - 87

15th: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - 1.86 lbs - 86

16th: Steve Rogers / Bob Anthony - 1.83 lbs - 85

-----: Doug Mims / Justice Wade - DNW - 25

-----: Terry Hines / Tony Mull - DNW - 25

-----: Craig Pletcher / Eddie Wallace - DNW - 25

-----: Mark Smith / Jeff Bradford - DNW - 25

-----: David Baskette / Scott White - DNW - 25

