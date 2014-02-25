River City Resort barge owner files bankruptcy for business

The owner of the River City Resort barge has filed for bankruptcy. This comes just one day before a years-long civil lawsuit against the barge-owner was set to go to trial.



Critics have called the barge an eyesore, and now the land it sits on is coming under fire in civil court.



Chattanooga resident, Charles Dupree, thinks the barge needs to go. Dupree was at Ross's Landing on Tuesday enjoying his day off. He said he enjoys the view besides the barge.



"If you look on one side of the city, it's real pretty. Then you turn around and look on the other side, and it's kind of an eyesore," he said.



Dupree doesn't believe it's the best example of the Scenic City's beauty.



"It's just sitting there rotting away, and it's really making Chattanooga look bad for visitors and all that."



Developer, Allen Casey, brought the barge from Pittsburgh to Chattanooga with plans to open it as a floating, New Orleans-style restaurant and bar. But that has never happened.



Casey is known for developing the Chattanooga Choo Choo into the city's major tourist attraction.



On Monday, Casey's business, River City Resort, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, just one day before a years-pending civil case against the developer's business was set to go to trial.



The lawsuit, originally filed in 2008, accused Casey of defrauding some of the land's investors. Attorneys said the trial has been delayed until at least Wednesday morning, pending Tuesday's bankruptcy hearing.



Casey was unable to be reached for comment Tuesday. His attorney did not immediately return phone calls.