Minor fire at Cleveland restaurant

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Just before 2:00 Tuesday afternoon the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a call at the Golden Corral located on Stuart Road.

Roofers were heating a glue-like substance to attach metal connectors together.  The substance overheated and ignited catching the roof on fire.

The fire was confined to the back of the building.  Customers and employees were evacuated from the building.

The Cleveland Fire Department had the fire out within 10-15 minutes.  Battalion Chief Greg Hooper says the damage is confined to the back wall where it meets the roof and estimates the cost to be around $2000.

