UPDATE: Missing teen home safe

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say Naomi Bunton returned home late Tuesday night and is safe.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Police Department's Missing Person Unit is in need of help locating a missing child.





13-year-old Naomi Bunton was reported missing Monday and was last seen leaving her home between the hours of 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.





Bunton got into a blue or green 4-door vehicle.





It is possible that she is in the Collegedale or Harrison area.





Naomi Bunton has blonde hair and green eyes, she is 5'5 and weighs 125lbs.





Anyone with information on the location of Naomi Bunton is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525



