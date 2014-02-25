VW workers file motion against UAW's election objections

According to the non-profit National Right to Work Foundation, five Volkswagen Chattanooga workers have filed a motion to intervene after the United Auto Workers union filed objections to the recent election at VW, where workers voted to not be represented by the UAW.



After the February 14th election, where Volkswagen workers voted 712 - 626 to not be represented by the UAW, the union filed an appeal with the National Labor Relations Board citing "interference by politicians and outside special interest groups" in the UAW union representation vote.



The UAW also took issues with former Chattanooga mayor now U.S. Sen. Bob Corker's statements tying the vote with the possible addition of a second assembly line at the Chattanooga facility.