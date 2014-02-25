Dump truck crash shuts down Highway 64 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dump truck crash shuts down Highway 64

Posted: Updated:
Photo by James E. White, MD Photo by James E. White, MD
Photo by James E. White, MD Photo by James E. White, MD
POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Just before 1 p.m., a dump truck crash happened on Highway 64, across from Whitewater Center on Occoee River.

At this time Highway 64 is closed to traffic in both directions. The victim was flown by helicopter to a local hospital. 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.