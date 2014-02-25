Technical college passes milestone in Catoosa Co. campus plans - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Technical college passes milestone in Catoosa Co. campus plans

Posted: Updated:
By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Georgia Northwestern Technical College's plans for a Catoosa County campus passed a milestone Monday.

The technical college took ownership of about 38 acres on Old Alabama Highway near Interstate 75 that it purchased for $1.145 million from the Catoosa County Economic Development Authority.

Construction could start in early June, college President Pete McDonald said, on the Catoosa campus that's been in the planning stage for about 15 years.

