East Ridge man wins $250K from GA Lottery

Timothy Byrd is carrying away a quarter-million dollar prize courtesy of the Georgia Lottery.

Byrd, a resident of East Ridge, TN., won a $250,000 prize playing the instant game Millionaire Jumbo Bucks.

Byrd claimed his prize Feb. 10 at the Georgia Lottery District Office in Dalton.

Mega Star Food Mart #0003, 1842 Mack Smith Road in Rossville, sold the winning ticket.

"I didn't have my glasses with me, so I scanned it and showed it to the clerks," he said. "Their eyes got big."

A meat cutter, the lucky winner has one adult son.

"I'm going to pay off bills, and buy a new truck," Byrd shared.

The Georgia Lottery instant game Millionaire Jumbo Bucks is loaded with cash prizes, including top prizes of up to $5 million.