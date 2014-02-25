TiVo founders try to reprogram Internet video

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The founders of DVR pioneer
TiVo are shifting their focus from broadcast TV to broadband Internet as
they introduce a new device designed to make it easier for people to
find and manage video.
The sequel gets underway Tuesday with the release
of the Qplay, a box that sorts and streams video clips compiled from all
over the Internet. It's on sale for $49 exclusively at http://www.qplay.co .
The Qplay is controlled through an application that
can be installed on an iPad or iPhone to select video separated into
categories, or "Qs." All the video is stored in remote data centers so
the line-up remains in sync even when a user switches from watching on a
TV screen to viewing on an iPad or another device.
The Qplay's debut comes more than 15 years after
former TiVo Inc. CEO Mike Ramsay and fellow company founder James Barton
unveiled the first digital video recorder at a consumer electronics
show.
TiVo proved to be more versatile and convenient
than video cassette recorders, encouraging millions of viewers to store
TV shows so they could be watch the programs at their discretion instead
of having the times dictated to them. TiVo's DVRs also made it even
quicker to skip through commercials.
One of TiVo's first rivals in the DVR industry,
ReplayTV, was founded by Anthony Wood, who now runs a Silicon Valley
company that makes the Roku box - a popular choice for streaming
Internet video on television. The Qplay also will be competing against
Apple TV, another streaming box, and Google Inc.'s Chromecast, a
dongle-like device that sells for just $35.
After spending the past 18 months working on the
Qplay, Ramsay and Barton are convinced they have figured out how to
bring order to the jumble of video on the Internet.
"If you look at the state of Internet video today,
it's a mess," Ramsay said. "It used to be you had 500 channels on TV and
nothing to watch. Now it seems like you have 500 apps on your tablet
and you go from one app to the next as you search for something to
watch."
The Qplay aims to become a vital video hub by
offering its users a constantly changing mix of clips from dozens of
websites. The device, which is about the size of an energy bar, does
this by working with an app that asks users for access to their accounts
on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Qplay then compiles all the video
featured in links posted within their user feeds on Facebook and
Twitter, as well as designated channels on YouTube.
Those clips are then sorted into "Qs," such as news
or extreme sports. Qplay users can also create their own specialty
channels, such as curling if they've become enamored with the sport in
the aftermath of the Winter Olympics in Russia.
The Qplay plugs into a TV's HDMI port and relies on
WiFi so an iPad can serve as a remote control to pick videos to show on
a big screen. The videos will continue showing on a TV even when the
iPad is in sleep mode to conserve the battery power. Users can also
choose to watch the video on their tablets or phones. For now, Qplay is
only compatible with Apple Inc.'s iOS software, but an application for
Google's Android software is also in the works. The Qplay is also
planning to add Netflix and other Internet video subscription services
to the mix later this year.
Ramsay stepped down as TiVo's CEO in 2005 as the
company struggled to grow after cable and satellite TV providers began
making their own DVRs. TiVo sued many of the copycats for patent
infringement and ended up winning lucrative licensing agreements after
Ramsay's departure.
Barton left his long-time job as TiVo's chief
technology officer in 2012, and reunited with Ramsay shortly after that
departure. The two men launched InVisioneer, a San Jose, Calif. startup
that is changing its name to Qplay. The company has raised an
undisclosed amount of money from two of Silicon Valley's top venture
capital firms, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Redpoint
Ventures.
"We believe all video in the future ultimately will
be delivered over the Internet, and we believe we have come up with
something that is even easier to use than TiVo," Ramsay said.
