Big Bite: Pentagon Budget Cuts Could Raise Troops' Grocery Bills

Bill Bigg's, NBC News
If the first casualty of war is truth, the first casualty of peace may be diaper prices.
The
costs of toothpaste, pasta, diapers and other basic household goods may
triple for military and veteran families who shop at stateside
commissaries if Congress approves a Pentagon proposal to cut a $1
billion subsidy meant to keep on-base supermarkets more affordable than
private grocers.
As Defense Secretary
Chuck Hagel proposed spending reductions Monday to shrink U.S. forces to
pre-World War II levels and pivot to a sleek mode of peacetime
readiness, military families accused Pentagon brass of losing touch with
the household budgets of men and women financially and emotionally
strained by a decade of war.
The
commissary cuts fueled some of the loudest outcries. A $1 billion slash
in that $1.4 billion annual subsidy would simply cause on-base stores
to bump their prices to match civilian grocers, said Babette Maxwell,
founder of Military Spouse Magazine, the wife of a Navy pilot and an
advocate for service members and their families.
The
other problem, Maxwell said, is a broken promise: military members
willingly agreed to serve for lower wages than civilians in exchange for
certain earned benefits, including discounts on goods at military
installations.
Those bargains, she added, help
keep many military families and military retirees afloat. And if the cut
is enacted, Maxwell envisions the eventual disappearance of U.S.-based
military commissaries.
"As much
as we'd like to pretend that Department of Defense leaders are dialed
into what's happening in boots-on-the-ground families, they're not. We
are. We know what our families can afford. They don't," Maxwell said.
"This
is essentially the Secretary of Defense's own version of the sequester:
‘Let's just cut it off at the knees and screw whoever it hurts.' That's
not a very holistic approach," Maxwell said. "We deserve, after years
of dedicated service, to be part of that conversation going forward."
Navy veteran Jeremy Hilton, whose
wife is an Air Force officer who deployed to Afghanistan, calculated
that Hagel's proposed reductions to the current housing allowances for
troops and to the commissary subsidy would, in total, cost each military
family about $3,000 a year.
"This
is a pay cut, pure and simple," said Hilton, who lives near Washington,
D.C. "Anyone who tells you otherwise is playing an inside-the-beltway,
fuzzy-math game that doesn't take into account the bottom line for most
military families. It's going to be painful."
In explaining his recommended cuts, Hagel said the proposed subsidy chop would roll out over three years.
"We
are not shutting down commissaries," Hagel said. "All commissaries will
still get free rent and pay no taxes. They will be able to continue to
provide a very good deal to service members and retirees – much like our
post exchanges, which do not receive direct subsidies. Overseas
commissaries and those in remote locations will continue receiving
direct subsidies."
But Hagel's
budget-minded pitch only deepened the financial anxieties faced by
military families and veterans as their jobs, benefits and pensions all
recently all become chips in Capitol Hill austerity battles.
That included a recent
Congressional measure to cut annual, cost-of living adjustments to
pensions for most working-age military retirees. That idea — which
spawned a social media protest carrying the hashtag #KeepYourPromise —
ultimately was shelved.
"Here we
go again. Washington is trying to balance the budget on the backs of
those who have sacrificed the most," veteran advocate Paul Rieckhoff
said Monday.
"We know the
Defense Department must make difficult budget decisions, but these cuts
would hit service members, making it harder for them and their families
to make ends meet," said Rieckhoff, founder and CEO of Iraq and
Afghanistan Veterans of America. "…The Defense Department wants to cut
subsidies that service members use to pay for diapers for their kids and
to put bread on the table."
The Pentagon's $1.4 billion annual subsidy allows commissaries to offer most brand-name groceries at deep discounts.
To
show the difference in prices paid by military families and civilians,
Maxwell did some comparison-shopping on Monday at a Kroger store and in a
commissary at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, both in Fort Worth,
Texas.
- Crest toothpaste was $3.25 at Kroger, $1.19 at the commissary.
- Barilla pasta was $2.74 at Kroger, $0.99 at the commissary.
- Pampers diapers were $14.99 at Kroger, $8.99 at the commissary.
- And a case of Similac baby formula was $25.99 at Kroger, $19.99 at the commissary.
"Starting
to pick away at our benefits makes everybody revisit the issue of: Am I
willing to do this (military) job for $28,000 a year now because my
commissary (cost) is no longer offsetting my monthly grocery bill by
$500?" Maxwell said. "It impacts people's willingness to do the job,
their willingness to work for less."
Military
families generally embody a larger spirit of service to their nation.
Given that mindset, they don't unilaterally oppose Pentagon reform or
certain budget reductions, Hilton said.
"We're
not against cuts if they're done smartly. But this is piecemeal,"
Hilton said. "This creates a lack of trust and, frankly, that's not what
you want in the all-volunteer force.
"This
simply make us all wonder what they're going to take away next. That's a
bad position for our families to feel like they live in. People forget:
There are plenty of people deployed now, and they all wonder what's
going to be cut next."