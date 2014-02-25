Chattanooga coalition wants federal investigation of CHA over Tubman site

A neighborhood coalition wants federal prosecutors to investigate the Chattanooga Housing Authority for a bidding process that for two years has failed to sell the city's second-largest public housing site.

The Peoples Coalition for Affordable Housing sent the U.S. Attorney General's Office a request on Friday asking for further scrutiny of the housing authority board, citing "apparently irregular and illegal methods of attempting to sell" the Harriet Tubman housing site.

"We think the situation warrants a second look from someone outside of the political process," said Perrin Lance, president of Chattanooga Organized for Action, who acts as a liaison for the coalition. "They're not transparent; they are secretive. Someone outside needs to come in and look at this and make sure everybody is playing by the rules."

