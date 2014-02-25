AP Exclusive: Few Army women want combat jobs

By LOLITA C. BALDOR, The Associated Press

FORT EUSTIS, VA (AP) - Preliminary results from a survey of the Army's nearly 170,000 women show that only a small fraction of them would like to move into one of the newly opening combat jobs. Those who do want to make the move say they want a job that takes them right into the heart of battle.

That survey and others across the Army, publicly disclosed for the first time to The Associated Press, also revealed that soldiers of both genders are nervous about women entering combat jobs.

Both men and women are emphatic that the Army must not lower standards to accommodate women.

The Army emailed questionnaires to active duty, reserves and Army National Guard members to gauge soldiers' views on bringing women into combat jobs.

