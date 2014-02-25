Rally planned to oppose GA gun bill

ATLANTA (AP) - Two organizations are pushing state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would expand the rights of gun owners in the state.

The Georgia chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and the Georgia Gun Sense Coalition are planning to rally on the steps of the state Capitol Tuesday morning to ask lawmakers to oppose House Bill 875.

The legislation passed the House last week and is being reviewed by the Senate Judicial Non-Civil committee. Organizers of the group say the bill would allow cities to permit firearms in government buildings, bars and houses of worship.

Demonstrators say they plan to deliver "common sense cookies" to committee members that include a message about their opposition to the bill.

