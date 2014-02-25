TN House votes to condemn organizers of UT Sex Week

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The House has voted to condemn the student organizers of a weeklong program about sex at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

The resolution sponsored by Republican Rep. Richard Floyd of Chattanooga was approved on a 69-17 vote on Monday evening.

Opponents of the university's Sex Week said they object to student fees being used to pay for the event. After state lawmakers objected to last year's event, the university withdrew more than $11,000 in direct funding.

The resolution is non-binding, but House Republican Caucus Chairman Glen Casada of Franklin that if the event continues on the UT campus, "there may be stronger actions that come from this body."

