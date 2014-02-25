TN National Guard expects impact from Army cuts

KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) -- A new budget proposal calls for the smallest Army our nation has seen in decades.

Monday Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel discussed his plan to help the Pentagon save money in the next few years. The secretary is calling on the army to cut 80,000 troops. The National Guard and Reserve would lose about 30,000 soldiers. The budget also includes scrapping expensive planes, weapons, and bases.

In East Tennessee, the cuts have the potential to be painful for the Tennessee National Guard. Major General Max Haston is in Washington D.C. this week fighting against the proposed cuts.

"We've already taken significant reductions in the Air National Guard to the tune of about 200-250 people and now we're getting ready to look at what's going to happen to the Army National Guard," Haston said.

Read more from our news partner WBIR.

