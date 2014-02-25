Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 307 in McMinn County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 307 in McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A 17-year old girl was killed in a single vehicle wreck on Highway 307 Monday morning in McMinn County.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway, striking a culvert, then flipped through the air.

The driver identified Katresa Rose was ejected from the vehicle.  She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol could be a factor.

 

