Business owned by barge owner Allen Casey files for bankruptcy

Working Together for You

A barge owned by Allen Casey on the north shore of the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga. Photo by John Rawlston/Times Free Press

Facing a lawsuit from investors, a business run by Chattanooga developer Allen Casey on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection.

River City Resort, which owns a portion of a tract of property on the Tennessee River where a controversial rundown barge is moored across from the Tennessee Aquarium, filed a Chapter 11 petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chattanooga.

Casey declined comment on the bankruptcy action. An attorney for Casey did not immediately return a call for comment.

However, a lawyer for several people and entities suing River City Resort and Casey said the bankruptcy case was filed just a day before their longstanding civil case was scheduled to go to trial in Hamilton County Chancery Court.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

