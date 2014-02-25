A flurry overnight? Cold air moving in

Good Tuesday. A couple of fronts moving through are impacting our weather for the next few days.



As front #1 moves by skies will begin to clear a bit this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s.

Tonight, front #2 will bring more clouds and some colder air to the Tennessee Valley. MAYBE a flurry or two overnight, but no accumulation, and no sticking to roads.

We will start with a low of 33 Wednesday morning. It will be a bit breezy with winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

We will be chilly and blustery all day Wednesday with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s.

The cold air continues to filter in Wednesday night as lows drop into the low 20s to start off Thursday.

Thursday afternoon looks chilly as well with highs reaching the upper 40s.

On Friday, expect another cold start with a low of 22. We will warm nicely in the afternoon with a high reaching 54.

The weekend will sport some clouds and maybe a few spotty showers with mild highs in the 50s and 60s.

We could see some heavy rain Monday to start the week.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes

TUESDAY:

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 45

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 58

6pm... Partly Cloudy, 54

