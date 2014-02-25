'Ghostbusters' actor Harold Ramis dies at 69

CHICAGO (AP) - Comedy actor, director and writer Harold Ramis has died at his suburban Chicago home.



A spokesman for United Talent Agency says Ramis died early Monday morning of complications from an autoimmune inflammatory disease. He was 69.



Ramis is best known for his roles in comedies such as "Ghostbusters" and "Stripes."



He co-wrote "Ghostbusters," in which he appeared with fellow Second City alums Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray. He also co-wrote "National Lampoon's Animal House" and "Meatballs" and directed such films as "Caddyshack" and "Groundhog Day."



More recently, he directed "Analyze This," a movie starring Billy Crystal and Robert DeNiro.



UTA spokesman Chris Day says Ramis had been battling an autoimmune disease that affects blood vessels for four years.



Day says Ramis' family was at his side when he died.



