Forever Family: James has a smile that can light up a room

James has a smile that can light up a room.  He's positive and energetic and likes school and he loves sports and Special Olympics. 

James will thrive in a two-parent home. He needs parents who will be patient, and willing to teach him basic life skills. His family will need to participate with him in counseling, and support him in Special Olympics or other athletics.

James is fun-loving, respectful, and unselfish.


 

