UPDATE: Two children die after Bledsoe Co. pond rescue

A community in Bledsoe County is mourning the loss of two young children who drowned, when the SUV their mother was driving flipped into a pond. The mother, along with two other children were able to escape.



The accident happened around 8:45 Monday night in the New Harmony community off Wooden Loop Road.



"I knew something was going on. It wasn't right. All of the vehicles, the ambulance and the law and the fire department," said Eddie Wooden.



Wooden was sitting at home when he heard the sirens. Little did he know what was happening just down the road from his house.



"It was a freak accident, sounds like to me."



Close family friends say 24-year-old Monique Einwechter and her husband, along with their four young children, just moved from Pennsylvania to live with her parents in the New Harmony community of Bledsoe County.



Monday night, Monique was driving down Hoffman Drive, when somehow her SUV left the road, flipping into the pond. Inside the SUV were her four children: 6-week-old Enoch, 1-year-old Titus, 2 year-old Jonathan and 3-year-old Susan.



"It's a little old pond there," said Wooden. "It's the dam and you drive right across the dam and if you get over this way, like in the ditch or whatever, then you just turned over. And that's what happened. She just evidently got over to the side and just rolled over in the pond."



Emergency responders rushed to the scene. Monique and her one and two-year-old sons were able to escape the sinking vehicle. The infant and 3-year-old Susan did not survive.



"I don't know what you'd be doing the next morning without them, you know. it's hard to understand," said Wooden.



Wooden, who is close friends with Monique's parents, says his thoughts are with the family.



"Our prayers and thoughts are out for them. Anything we can do. This is a good community. They'll do, we'll do what we can for them. And just hope for the best," said Wooden.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol says this is still an open investigation.