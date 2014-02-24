Award-winning Ooltewah Band honored by General Assembly

It was a big day for a group of youngsters not unfamiliar with accolades. In a measure brought forth by Rep. Mike Carter (Dist. 29-Hamilton Co.), the Tennessee State House presented the Ooltewah High School Band a Resolution and Governor's Proclamation for outstanding representation of the state.

Director Joel Denton was told Governor Bill Haslam and other members of the legislature received hundreds of phone calls, emails, letters, and texts from across the state and nation praising the group's performance in the 2013 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Senior band members joined Denton on the House floor to receive the honors, which included citations for every member of the band, from Rep. Carter. The rest of the group along with band parents band parents were present in the gallery for the presentation on Monday evening.

