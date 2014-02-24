UPDATE: Victims ID'ed in fatal accident on Hwy 60

UPDATE: The traffic crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Highway 60 Monday night at 6:07 p.m. involved a 1992 Chevrolet S10 truck operated by 26-year-old Kurtian Mallory who died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

The second vehicle was a 2001 Toyota Tundra truck occupied by 60-year-old Bill Miller and 29-year-old Joy Miller. The Toyota was traveling northbound on Highway 60 and the Chevrolet S10 was traveling southbound on Highway 60.

The vehicles struck head on in the 7600 block of Highway 60. The investigation is on-going and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

