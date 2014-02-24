UPDATE: Burglary suspect arrested following viewer tip

UPDATE (2/25/14): A suspect wanted in connection with a burglary on Rocky Ledge Drive, February 20th is now in custody.

Kenneth Hill was arrested and booked into the Dade county jail around 6:30 Monday evening.

Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross said they received a tip Hill was staying at his wife's home in their town.



"And actually he was watching the footage on Channel 3 that was being aired as we were making the arrest," Sheriff Cross said. "He said 'I can't believe y'all got here so fast' and he said 'I was actually just watching myself on TV.'"

Hill made news last Thursday when police said a home surveillance camera caught the man rummaging through a Hixson home. Police said he made away with some jewelry.

Hill was out on bond for similar offenses at the time of the burglary.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division has two warrants charging Hill with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property under $500.00. The Signal Mountain Police Department has two warrants charging Hill with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property over $1000.00.

Sheriff Cross said home surveillance is a good investment.



"If they can afford it, it is a great tool to help prevent burglaries and help in apprehension. If they do have a burglary, it is a great tool especially for law enforcement," Sheriff Cross said.

Hill awaited extradition to Hamilton County Tuesday where he'll face charges. Hamilton County court records show Hill is scheduled to appear in court March 4.

